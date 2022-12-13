Bolsonarists Attack Federal Police Headquarters in Brasilia

They set cars on fire, broke windows and caused incidents in public spaces in the capital city.

On Monday, supporters of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro tried to invade the headquarters of the Federal Police in Brasilia, where a far-right activist was being held for having called for a coup d'état to prevent the appointment of Lula da Silva as Brazil's president-elect.

Besides trying to enter the police building, the Bolsonaristas also went to the vicinity of the hotel where the Workers' Party leader was staying. However, the Brazilian president-elect was not evacuated from the hotel since a police device guaranteed his safety.

The next Justice Minister Flavio Dino affirmed that those who participated in the acts of vandalism are "terrorists" who must answer for their acts.

Hours before the riots, Bolsonaro was haranguing his supporters, who were gathered in front of his residence and who have been calling for a military "intervention" against Lula.

��CRISE: Bolsonaristas depredam o patrimônio público e queimam ônibus em Brasília. Polícia reage com bombas. pic.twitter.com/jqpYPCtZQx — CHOQUEI (@choquei) December 13, 2022

The tweet reads, "Crisis: Bolsonaristas destroy public property and burn buses in Brasilia. Police react with tear gas bombs."

The immediate antecedent of the violent protests was the temporary arrest of Acacio Serere Xavante, which was approved by the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Besides attacking the Police headquarters in Brasilia, the Bolsonaristas set cars on fire, broke windows and caused incidents in public spaces in the capital city.

"The criminal, anti-democratic demonstration clearly instigated the population to try to abolish, through the use of violence or serious threats, the Democratic State of Law and prevent the possession of the president-elect," the Attorney General of the Republic stated.

Despite all the incidents, the STF gave Lula da Silva the official diploma certifying him as Brazil's president-elect. The Workers' Party leader will assume office on January 1.

