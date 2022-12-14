Venezuela Has Adequately Faced COVID-19: President Maduro

The pandemic was kept under control thanks to timely applied strategies and the efforts of health workers during the various COVID-19 waves.

On Tuesday, President Nicolas Maduro stressed that the Venezuelan health system has adequately cared for the population during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The public health system was put to the test and responded adequately to protect the life and health of the people during the most terrifying pandemic that humanity has known in the last 100 years," Maduro said.

Despite the U.S. sanctions against Venezuela, the Bolivarian government has guaranteed medical assistance to all people who were infected by the coronavirus.

"We faced the pandemic with an adequate strategy. We did it with audacity, patience, wisdom and intelligence, protecting our people from the pandemic's first day," the Venezuelan leader pointed out.

He also reiterated the importance of the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and continuing with prevention measures, which have allowed Venezuela to achieve a high level of protection.

In the coming months, vaccination and prevention will continue to be the most appropriate epidemiological options while humanity manages to find the most appropriate drugs to neutralize the most harmful effects of COVID-19, stressed Maduro.