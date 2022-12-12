Lula Receives Certificate of Being Brazil's President-Elect

"Democracy is not born by spontaneous generation. It always needs to be sown, cultivated, and cared for with great affection by everyone," he stressed.

On Monday, the authorities of the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE) officially handed over to Lula da Silva the certification accrediting him as Brazil's President-elect.

Geraldo Alckmin also received his diploma as vice president-elect during a ceremony that took place in Brasilia with the presence of some 300 guests and under strict security measures.

This happened in order to prevent any incident that could be caused by outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters, who have been camping in front of the Army barracks for over a month. From Brasilia and other cities, these far-right militants are asking the military for a coup to prevent Lula's investiture and allow Bolsonaro to continue in power.

"I will do everything possible to fulfill the commitment that I made not only during the campaign but throughout my life: to make Brazil a more developed and fairer country, a country with dignity and quality of life for all Brazilians, especially for those most in need," Lula da Silva said upon assuming the official certification.

Legacy of the Bolsonaro government. An estimated 20,000 illegal gold miners have invaded Brazil's Yanomami reservation - home to some of the last remote peoples with no nearly contact with the modern World on earth. The rivers are poisoned with mercury and children are dying. pic.twitter.com/D46tQOUYdw — BrianMier (@BrianMteleSUR) December 12, 2022

"This is much more than the graduation ceremony for a president-elect. This is the celebration of democracy," he added.

"Few times in this country's recent history, democracy has been so threatened. Few times in our history, the popular will has been so put to the test and has had to overcome so many obstacles to finally be heard."

"Democracy is not born by spontaneous generation. It always needs to be sown, cultivated, and cared for with great affection by everyone so that the harvest is generous for all," the Brazilian president-elect stressed.