On Friday, Croatia advanced to the FIFA World Cup semifinals by defeating Brazil 4-2 in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Neymar put the South American team ahead with a 106th-minute strike after a superb run into the box in the quarterfinal at Education City stadium.

But Croatia substitute Bruno Petkovic equalized with a left-footed shot that deflected in off Marquinhos with four minutes of extra time remaining.

Mislav Orsic, Luka Modric, Lovro Majer and Nikola Vlasic converted each of Croatia's spot kicks in the shootout while Rodrygo and Marquinhos missed their attempts for Brazil.

"Five of Croatia's last six matches at World Cups have gone to extra time, including in its penalty shootout win over Japan in the round of 16 in Qatar," KGAS news recalled, adding that the Croatian team has been successful in eight of its last 10 knockout matches.

Croatia, runners-up at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, will meet either Argentina or the Netherlands at Lusail stadium on Tuesday (Dec. 13) with a berth in the final at stake.

Neymar's strike saw him equal Pele as Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals. His efforts, however, were not enough for his team to advance to the next stage of the tournament.