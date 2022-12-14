Margareth Menezes to Become Brazil's Culture Minister

A woman who represents the vitality of Brazilian black culture will be part of Lula da Silva's cabinet.

On Tuesday, Brazil's President-elect Lula da Silva confirmed that the Culture Ministry will be led by Margareth Menezes, a symbol of Brazilian Afropop.

"I thank Lula for his trust, with the certainty that it will be a great challenge and an enormous responsibility. We will work tirelessly to rebuild our country's culture!," she said.

Born in Salvador, Menezes is a reference in the black movement in Brazil. During her long and prolific musical career, she has received several Grammy Award nominations.

Menezes is also one of the pioneers of samba-reggae, a rhythm whose song "Pharaoh, God of Egypt" has become a part of all Brazilian carnivals.

Simplesmente nossa Ministra da Cultura quebrando tudo ���� no palco com Bethânia!

Que alegria saber que a cultura nesse país vai poder respirar.

A arte resiste e salva!



— ácida bárbara (@maricotinha_mb) December 13, 2022

The tweet reads, "Simply our Culture Minister breaking the whole stage with Bethania! What a joy to know that culture will be able to breathe in this country. Art resists and saves! Long live Margaret Menezes!"

"A tribute to the great artist Margareth Menezes, my colleague in the transition group and our future Culture Minister. Furthermore, she will be the first black woman in our Culture Ministry. This empowerment is very important! Long live Brazilian culture!," said Lucelia Santos, an artist and environmental activist.

On January 1, 2023, the Workers' Party leader will assume the presidency for the third time. Previously, he ruled for two terms between 2003 and 2010, a period in which Lula da Silva also included great Brazilian artists such as Gilverto Gil and Chico Buarque in his cabinet.

Brazilian cultural policies will again be managed from a ministry, since Jair Bolsonaro diminished the importance of cultural affairs by sending them to a secretariat within the Tourism Ministry.

