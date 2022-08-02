Drug Tecovirimat To Treat Severe Monkeypox Cases in Brazil

On Monday, the Brazilian Health Minister announced that Tecovirimat would be used for treating the monkeypox disease.

Marcelo Queiroga, Brazilian Health Minister, announced that the drug Tecovirimat would be employed in the treatment of cases of monkeypox because of its condition of antiviral. The announcement came in light of the recent report of a death in the country because of the disease.

"The most serious cases will be taken into account first," posted Minister Queiroga on Twitter. The top official also said that the Pan American Health Organization was in charge of providing the medication, but the total number of doses remains unknown.

The U.S. medical service is using Tecovirimat as "compassionate care," buts its efficiency in combating monkeypox disease is yet under study.

Last Friday, Brazilian health authorities reported the first death relative to the monkeypox virus. The deceased was a 41-year-old man whose case is still being investigated.

The data accumulated by the Brazilian government indicates at least 1342 cases of the virus have been detected so far in the South American country.