Brazil Discusses Strategies To Make Palestine UN Member

Mauro Vieira, the Brazilian Foreign Minister, met with Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohamed Shtayyeh during a Middle East tour, where both discussed the possibility of making Palestine a full member of the United Nations.

"The credibility of the current international system of governance lies under the rubble of Gaza," Vieira criticized in the official profile of X of the Foreign Ministry, as part of his trip through Jordan, Palestine, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, which will last until Wednesday.

In 2012, the UN General Assembly recognized Palestine as a non-member observer state, but since the beginning of the war in Gaza, the Palestinian government has taken up the matter and asked the international community for its support to become a full member of the United Nations.

Brazilian Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira met on Sunday (17) with his Palestinian Authority counterpart Riad Malki to discuss their concern with the conflict in Gaza and highlighted the role of President Lula in defense of the Palestinians.https://t.co/MWKi0e7q8v — ANBA (@ANBABrasilArabe) March 17, 2024

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who has described the Zionist offensive in the Gaza Strip as genocide, now joins Colombia’s efforts, which last November already anticipated that he will propose the admission of Palestine as a full member of the UN.

Vieira participated in a ceremony in Ramallah, the administrative capital of the State of Palestine, where he received the title of Honorary Member of the Council of Curators of the Yasser Arafat Foundation with which Lula da Silva, defender of the Palestinian cause, has been graced.

In his speech, he criticized Israel and the international community for "insufficient humanitarian aid" to the Gazans, and called it "illegal and immoral" to deny food, water and medicine to the civilian population, and to destroy hospitals.

To achieve this, Palestine needs the approval of the Security Council, where the veto power of the United States, the great ally of Israel, makes it very difficult for such an initiative to succeed. The Palestinian authority maintains that full membership could help resolve the conflict.