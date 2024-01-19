China and Brazil To Expand Strategic Bilateral Cooperation

On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, with both sides speaking highly of the strategic significance and overall impact of bilateral cooperation.

This year is of special significance as it marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Brazil and China, Vieira said, adding that in recent years, Brazil-China relations have developed steadily.

Brazilian President Lula da Silva's historic visit to China last year yielded fruitful results, said the Brazilian Foreign Affairs Minister.

Brazil is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China, give full play to the role of cooperation mechanisms between the two countries at all levels and in all fields, and further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, said Vieira.

Brazil looks forward to taking the opportunity of hosting the Group of 20 (G20) Leaders' Summit in Rio de Janeiro to strengthen high-level exchanges between Brazil and China, inject strong impetus into bilateral relations, and lead Brazil-China friendly cooperation towards the next 50 years with broader prospects, added Vieira.

In 2023, President Lula and Chinese President Xi Jinping had in-depth communication, established solid mutual trust, and laid out strategic plans and guidance for the development of China-Brazil comprehensive strategic partnership, said Wang.

The Chinese side cherishes the friendship between China and Brazil, and is willing to take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations as an opportunity to prepare for high-level exchanges between the two sides at the next stage as well as celebrations for the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the Chinese FM said.

As the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation, China and Brazil, the two biggest developing countries and representatives of emerging market economies in the Eastern and Western hemispheres, should strengthen unity and cooperation to jointly respond to global challenges, Wang said.

China supports Brazil in hosting the G20 Leaders' Summit, supports Brazil in playing a greater role in international and regional affairs, and is willing to work with Brazil to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world, Wang noted.

The two sides pledged to jointly make the upcoming fourth China-Brazil Foreign Ministerial-Level Comprehensive Strategic Dialogue a success, where they would conduct in-depth strategic communication on a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues.