“Israel Commits Genocide in Gaza”: President Lula Says Again

Brazilian head of state pointed as well that he will not change his "dignity for falsehood" amid a diplomatic crisis between the Zionist Government and Brazil.

Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva affirmed at an event in Rio de Janeiro yesterday that "what the Israeli Government is doing to the Palestinian people is not war, it is genocide because it is killing women and children".

"This is genocide. Thousands of dead children, thousands missing. It's not soldiers who are dying, but women and children in hospitals. If this is not genocide, I don't know what genocide is!," highlighted the Brazilian head of state in his first public demonstration since the beginning of the diploamtic crisis between Brazil and Israel.

Lula pointed as well that he will not change his "dignity for falsehood" in response to the accusations made against him in recent days by the Israeli Foreign Minister, Israel Katz.

‘If this isn’t genocide, I don’t know what is!’@LulaOficial doubled down on Israel at an event in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. pic.twitter.com/WsUfwW3gkG — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) February 24, 2024

Da Sila also said it is unacceptable for children and women in Gaza to go to bed without food or even a glass of milk, criticising that way the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian occupied territories by the Zionist forcess.

Lula also defended this Friday a "free and sovereign" Palestinian state that can live "in harmony with Israel," and criticised the United Nations Security Council because "today it does not represent anything, does not make any decision, nor does anything for peace".

The president pointed out that today there is a lot of hypocrisy and little politics in the world and remembered in that sense that today no war in the world is acceptable.

After participating in a summit of the African Union on February, Lula considered that the confrontation "between a very prepared army and women and children" had not occurred before in history, except "when Hitler decided to kill the Jews", comparing this way the situation in Gaza with Nazi Holocaust during World War II.