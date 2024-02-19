Brazil to Strengthen Ties with Africa for a Fairer World

Lula affirmed that, as president of Brazil, he will reiterate closer ties with Africa and consolidate cooperation with the countries of the continent.

On Saturday, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said that Brazil will engage more with Africa, urging the two sides to contribute more for a fairer world.

The president made the call at the opening of the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

Lula said, as the president of Brazil, he will reiterate the closest ties with Africa and consolidate cooperation with the countries of the continent. "As Africa is an important part of the world, especially the Global South, it is vital to build inclusive social projects for a prosperous society that is free, democratic, and sovereign."

Noting that the new multipolarity is the best approach for the 21st century, the Brazilian president highlighted that the BRICS will play a key role in helping emerging countries to prosper.

Eu gostaria que o Brasil tivesse claro que precisamos ter uma relação central com o continente africano. Não só porque a Africa faz parte da nossa cultura e das nossas raízes, mas porque é um espaço extraordinário de futuro para o mundo. — Lula (@LulaOficial) February 18, 2024

The tweet reads, "I would like Brazil to be clear that we need to have a central relationship with the African continent. Not just because Africa is part of our culture and our roots, but because it is an extraordinary space for the future of the world."

"There is undeniable progress in the BRICS alliance in networking emerging countries and addressing global crises, particularly those that disproportionately affect the poorest and migrants," Lula said.

He urged African leaders to strengthen cooperation between Africa and Brazil in various fields to achieve mutual progress and address global challenges.

The Brazilian leader also said Africans and Brazilians need to forge their own path in the emerging international order and create a new global governance system to tackle contemporary challenges.