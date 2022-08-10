Worker Fired for Criticizing Bolsonaro to Receive Compensation

“I am completely against this misrule and this horrible, corrupt, bad-tempered, fascist, Nazi, imbecile, incapable, and mediocre human being,” Brunna Venancio tweeted.

The Labor Court of the 8th Region determined that the company Grupo Popular must pay compensation of US$24,341 to Brunna Venancio, a Brazilian worker who was fired for posting messages against President Jair Bolsonaro.

"It was with 'a mixture of indignation, sadness and disappointment' that Brunna Venancio, 29, filed a lawsuit against her own father," Brazilian outlet Careta Capital reported and recalled her words.

“I am completely against this misrule and this horrible, corrupt, bad-tempered, fascist, Nazi, imbecile, incapable, and mediocre human being,” Brunna wrote on September 8, 2021, on the eve of a national protest against Bolsonaro.

Her father, one of the company's partners, sent her messages warning her that "antagonistic positions" should be elimitated. The audios recorded on her cell phone served to prove that Brunna was the victim of political harrasment at the workplace.

This is a mega thread detailing many of the hundreds of criminal charges filed against far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, his current, 3rd wife, his mother in law, his grandmother-in-law and and his 4 sons. I will keep adding to it as the situation develops. https://t.co/YqTmu7TnyX — BrianMier (@BrianMteleSUR) August 3, 2022

In the audios, the Brazilian businessman is heard admitting that he is speaking "with full awareness" of what he was doing.

"I own this business, okay?" he said after emphasizing with high-sounding words that he was disgusted and fed up by her political positions.

Brunna Venancio, who worked at Grupo Popular from 2018 to 2021, will receive compensation for unjustified dismissal and other benefits that she did not receive while working, among which are the 13th salary and vacations.