Maduro and Lula Agree to Resume Cooperation Agenda

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced Monday that he agreed with Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to resume the cooperation agenda between both nations.

"I had a good telephone conversation with the president-elect of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, with whom we agreed to resume the binational agenda of cooperation between our countries. We appreciate his willingness!" Maduro said through his Twitter account.

In another message, Maduro said that both governments have the will to work for the strengthening of Latin America and the Caribbean and the economic and social development of their peoples.

Relations between Venezuela and Brazil have been tense since 2019 when President Jair Bolsonaro recognized the oppositionist Juan Guaidó, who proclaimed himself "interim president" of Venezuela.

On Sunday, Lula won with 50.9 percent of the vote, against 49.1 percent won by his rival, the current president, in the second round of the national elections.

Lula defeated Bolsonaro by the narrowest margin obtained by a candidate since 1989 when the first direct elections were held after the return to democracy in 1985, and was thus elected head of state for the third time, confirmed the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).