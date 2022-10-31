Lula Loves Mexico; He Tells Lopez Obrador in Phone Conversation

I spoke with a friend, brother and colleague who asked me to convey to you the following message: "Lula loves Mexico," President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wrote today on Twitter.

Thus, in this very personal and intimate way, the Mexican President spoke about the 11-minute telephone conversation he had this Monday with President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, inviting him to visit his country next month.

López Obrador expressed his joy for his triumph, which he said was based on the support of the people.

Lula responded that it would be a period of deepening relations between Brazil and Mexico, an opportunity for both countries to play a fundamental role in the integration of Latin America.

At that time, Obrador invited Lula to visit Mexico towards the end of November to participate in the summit of the Pacific Alliance (in which Chile, Peru and Colombia participate) and to which the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, is also invited.

"The only problem, president, is to review my agenda because I don't know what will happen here in Brazil," replied Lula. The latter asserted that, so far, President Jair Bolsonaro has not admitted his defeat.

"I believe that President Bolsonaro -López Obrador commented to him- is going to accept reality and that he is going to act responsibly because it was not only a triumph, a legal, legitimate election. It is known and accepted by the whole world".

Let's wait for him to pronounce himself, and in any case, the difference is already very clear, the triumph of the will of the Brazilian people, he added.

Lula pointed out, "I am going to hold on for a while, but it would be a great pleasure for me to visit you because your presidency is an extraordinary success in Mexico. And your experience can help us a lot. We can do better than what we have already done once.

López Obrador stressed that Lula's victory was based on the support of "the humble people, the poor people. Once again, it is clear that the people are grateful. They never forgot you.

The Brazilian President replied that in this new attempt at Latin American integration, with the joint efforts of Mexico and Brazil, it would be possible to take care of the hungry and create quality jobs for the people.

He also highlighted the Mexican experience of closeness between the people and López Obrador, which will be essential for his administration. The only thing I am not going to do are the mornings," he said, drawing laughter from López Obrador and suggesting that his interview contact would be in the evening.

Both agreed to talk again by phone at a later date once the post-election outcome in Brazil and Bolsonaro's position on his defeat are known.