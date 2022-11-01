Brazilian Electoral Judge Orders the Clearance of Roadblocks

Since Sunday night, Bolsonarista truckers have carried out roadblocks in 20 states to protest against the victory of Lula da Silva.

On Monday, Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) President Alexandre de Moraes ordered the "immediate clearance of the roads" blocked by truckers who do not accept the defeat of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro in the second round held on Oct. 30.

Since Sunday night, Bolsonarista truckers have carried out some 270 roadblocks in 20 states to protest against the victory of the Workers' Party candidate Lula da Silva.

Moraes maintains that the Federal Highway Police (PRF) "has not fulfilled its constitutional and legal task," which could lead to the dismissal or arrest of Director Silvinei Vasques.

The TSE judge ordered Vasques to adopt "immediately all the necessary measures to clear" the roads. In the event that this does not happen, the PRF could receive a fine of US$19,500 per day as of midnight this Monday.

Celebrating his victory over far-right incumbent Jair Bolsanaro, Lula promised bolder environmental action in the next four years.



Moraes also asked the Justuce Minister Anderson Torres, the commanders of the Military Police of 27 states, the Attorney General Augusto Aras, and the subnational prosecutors to take "the measures they deem pertinent" to solve the problem.

In the second round of the presidential elections held on Sunday, Lula da Silva was the winner with 50.9 percent of the votes, compared to 49.1 percent obtained by the former Capitan.

So far, Bolsonaro has not yet made any statement on the electoral results. This keeps Brazilians in suspense given that the far-right politician had threatened on several occasions not to accept the result of the elections if he lost.