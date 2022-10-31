Lula and Alberto Fernández Meet in São Paulo

According to Fernández, Lula's victory in the Brazilian run-off election represents a great impact on the strengthening of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

Increasing bilateral relations, strengthening the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR) and Argentina's entry into the Brics group were issues discussed at the meeting, Fernández said.

Accompanying the Argentine President in his visit to Lula were the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Santiago Cafiero; the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello; spokesperson Gabriela Cerruti; as well as deputies Eduardo Valdés and Carlos Heller.

Fernández said Lula is "a leader like we have never seen before," and added that his inauguration as President of Brazil will contribute to the "unity of the continent." According to the President of Argentina, Brazil's participation in Celac is fundamental for regional integration.

Encontro hoje com o amigo @alferdez. A nação Argentina é um país irmão e fico feliz de retomarmos a amizade. Vamos reforçar nossa cooperação para um futuro melhor para nossos povos



— Lula 13 (@LulaOficial) October 31, 2022

Meeting today with friend Alberto Fernández. The nation of Argentina is a brother country and I am happy that we are back in friendship. Let's strengthen our cooperation for a better future for our people.

Regarding Sunday's run-off election in the South American giant, "Brazilians expressed themselves freely and democratically and elected an extraordinary leader and a man who will do much good for this country and Latin America," Fernández told the press.

The former president and leader of the Workers' Party (PT) won the presidency by 50.9 percent over far-right Jair Bolsonaro, of the Liberal Party (PL), with 49.1 percent.

The Argentine president is the first Lula has received after his victory. He said it is possible that Lula will travel to Argentina before assuming the presidency on January 1, 2023.