Bolsonaro Is Negligent in COVID-19 Handling, Venezuela Warns

"Brazil is truly a humanitarian bomb endangering our peoples' health, well-being, and life," Ambassador Moncada denounced.

Venezuela denounced Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in the United Nations for his negligent handling of the pandemic, which endangers the lives of millions of people in South America.

To illustrate the seriousness of his conduct, Venezuela's Ambassador to the United Nations Samuel Moncada recalled that Amazonas and Roraima, which are two Brazilian states bordering his country, have over 62,000 COVID-19 cases, while Venezuela has 3,062 cases.

"Bolsonaro's contempt for his people's life is a threat to Venezuelans on the border and to nine countries in the region," tweeted Moncada, regarding a letter he sent to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday.

In this letter, the Bolivarian diplomat explains how Bolsonaro's irresponsibility turned Brazil into a humanitarian catastrophe, which alone encompasses over 20 percent of coronavirus infections in the Americas.

Moncada also requested the UN Secretary-General to call on the Brazilian authorities to cease their reckless actions.

“Brazil's enormous regional importance means that its influence is magnified, both to do good and to do evil. It is painful to see how today it is wasting the opportunity to lead the fight to save millions of lives and, on the contrary, it is becoming a gigantic regressive, destructive agent,” the Bolivarian diplomat stated.

"Today Brazil is truly a humanitarian bomb endangering our peoples' health, well-being, and life."

As of Wednesday morning, Brazil had the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases worldwide. It had reported 929,149 confirmed infections and 45,467 deaths.