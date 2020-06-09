Bolsonaro Urged to Resume Release of Brazil's COVID-19 Data

Brazil reports 37,312 deaths and 710,887 infections. Only the U.S. records more cases.

A Brazil's Supreme Court judge Tuesday ordered Jair Bolsonaro's government to resume publishing COVID-19's complete statistics after it vetoed access to this information to cover up the crisis.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes gave the Bolsonaro's government 48 hours to start publishing the full figures every day.

"The government will be forced to release the data on the pandemic as before, without makeup or manipulation," Senate opposition leader Randolfe Rodrigues tweeted.

On Saturday, Brazil's government removed the Ministry of Health's website that provided general data on the country's response to the pandemic.

Last night Brazil has stopped releasing total of confirmed Covid-19 cases & deaths and gov site is "under maintenance". Bolsonaro said nos being "adapted for better precision". Censorship of the ugly truth? John Hopkins has 614,941 cases and 34,021 deaths. https://t.co/L00yodOfqX — Dom Phillips (@domphillips) June 6, 2020

This occurred after announcing that the country would no longer provide the total number of deaths or infections.

Critics have attacked what they called a non-liberal ploy to mask the severity of the pandemic's impact in Brazil, where more than 37,000 lives have been lost.

In the absence of complete official statistics, the mainstream media released its own count of the total number of COVID-19 deaths and infections.

According to these media, Brazil reports 37,312 deaths and 710,887 infections. Only the U.S. records more cases.