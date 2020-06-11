Uruguay: COVID-19 Cases Increase in Border Territories With Brazil

As part of the joint precautionary strategies, Uruguay’s authorities proposed to unify the type of analysis for SARS-Cov2’s detection through the PCR test instead of the serological tests.

Uruguay’s outgoing foreign minister Ernesto Talvi Thursday informed his office would create a Binational Sanitary Unit with his Brazilian health authorities due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the borderline territories.

“In a context of cordiality, Uruguay and Brazil advanced today in the creation of a Binational Sanitary Unit in the border cities. Technical proposals were exchanged and there was agreement on the steps to be taken. This Friday, the 3rd meeting will take place. We continue to move forward,” Talvi tweeted.

Uruguayan health authorities registered a new COVID-19 case in Rivero city; meanwhile, the Brazilian province Santana do Livramento reports 12 new infections. Both cities sum up to a 114 COVID-19 affected toll. Children, women, and one health worker are among the infected.

Santana do Livramento intended Alma Gallup and Uruguay’s Health Minister Daniel Salinas held a work meeting on June 10, to set combined guidelines against the virus.

As part of the joint precautionary strategies, Uruguay’s authorities proposed to unify the type of analysis for SARS-Cov2’s detection through the PCR test instead of the serological test settled in Brazilian sanitary protocol.