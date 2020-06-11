    • Live
Brazil: Military Threat Emerges as Coronavirus Deaths Rise
  • Activists place 110 crosses to denounce the government's mistakes in the coronavirus crisis management, on Copacabana beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 11, 2020.

    Activists place 110 crosses to denounce the government's mistakes in the coronavirus crisis management, on Copacabana beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 11, 2020. | Photo: EFE

Published 11 June 2020 (5 hours 15 minutes ago)
With the increase in deaths from the pandemic in Brazil, some of the most powerful military figures have sent out warnings that they might take power.

Local media in Brazil on Thursday warned that President Jair Bolsonaro and his allies are handling the possibility of military intervention to protect their control over government, as the country is reeling from the worst crisis it has experienced in decades.

Bolsonaro's inner circle, far from repudiating such threats, seems to be clamoring for the army's intervention in the fray. 

One of the president's sons, a congressman who has praised the military dictatorship that Brazil suffered, mentioned that a similar institutional breakdown was inevitable.

"Opinion no longer revolves around whether it will happen, but when it will happen," president son Eduardo Bolsonaro told a prominent Brazilian blogger, warning that a "rupture" in Brazil's democratic system was imminent.

Bolsonaro, his family and his supporters are being singled out for charges of abuse of power, corruption and illegally spreading disinformation. 

However, almost half of his cabinet is made up of military figures, and now critics say he relies on the threat of military intervention to keep challenges to his presidency under control.

