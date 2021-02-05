Bolivia's Parliament Approves Health Emergency Law

Bolivia's Lower House on Thursday passed the "Health Emergency Bill" to strengthen the State's capacity to fight the pandemic and protect the population by avoiding abuses in the provision of health services.
The bill reinforces the Government's authority to regulate the prices of medicines and services in private health centers to curb speculation.
It also prohibits the suspension of health services during the pandemic and prioritizes the hiring of national professionals in the health sector.
Besides direct contracting of services and goods, temporarily taxes' exemptions for drugs, medical equipment, and supplies' imports will be allowed.
The bill was approved shortly after medical personnel in the Santa Cruz department announced a two-day strike to demand a regional quarantine.
Although the ruling Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) party controls both chambers of the Parliament, the Lower Chamber President Freddy Mamani welcomed that opposition representatives also supported the bill.
Promoted by President Luis Arce, the bill suffered some modifications after the Executive branch, the Medical Association, and the health unions reached several agreements.