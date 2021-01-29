Bolivia Sets Prices for Private Clinics Treating COVID-19 Cases

Private clinics' owners can be prosecuted if they fail to comply with the regulations issued by Bolivian health authorities.

Bolivia's Health Ministry Thursday issued a resolution that sets fees for COVID-19 patients' care and treatment in private clinics.

The 49 services provided by private clinics to COVID-19 patients may not exceed 5 percent of the stipulated reference prices. The clinics' owners could be prosecuted if they do not comply with the new resolution.

Laboratories will also have to adjust their prices for COVID-19 tests, which should cost between US$10 and US$20, and the rest of the studies required during treatment.

As of Friday, the use of mechanical ventilation will cost US$110 per 24 hours, while hemodialysis in critical patients cannot exceed US$175.

Evolution of cases in Bolivia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Haiti, Nicaragua, Peru, since 100th confirmed case. pic.twitter.com/5OcQMDtb2z — COVIDBot (@COVID19_bot) January 29, 2021