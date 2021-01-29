    • Live
News > Bolivia

Bolivia Sets Prices for Private Clinics Treating COVID-19 Cases

  • An elderly man waits to be admitted to a hospital in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, Jan. 25, 2021.

    An elderly man waits to be admitted to a hospital in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, Jan. 25, 2021. | Photo: EFE

Published 29 January 2021 (3 hours 25 minutes ago)
Private clinics' owners can be prosecuted if they fail to comply with the regulations issued by Bolivian health authorities.

Bolivia's Health Ministry Thursday issued a resolution that sets fees for COVID-19 patients' care and treatment in private clinics. 

The 49 services provided by private clinics to COVID-19 patients may not exceed 5 percent of the stipulated reference prices. The clinics' owners could be prosecuted if they do not comply with the new resolution.

Laboratories will also have to adjust their prices for COVID-19 tests, which should cost between US$10 and US$20, and the rest of the studies required during treatment.

As of Friday, the use of mechanical ventilation will cost US$110 per 24 hours, while hemodialysis in critical patients cannot exceed US$175.

Admission to private centers should not surpass US$480 per day in intensive care units (ICU), US$375 in intermediate care, and US$165 in primary care. 

Patients admitted to ICU who need surgery should not spend over US$780. For minor surgeries, they must pay under US$640.

Local health authorities will approve the prices set by private clinics as long as they comply with the ministry's standards.

ATB Digital - EFE - La Ramon
by teleSUR/ age-JF
