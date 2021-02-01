Bolivia Set to Receive Nearly One Million COVID-19 Vaccines

Bolivia's President Luis Arce announced that his country will receive nearly one million COVID-19 vaccines in February through the World Health Organization's (WHO) Global Vaccine Access Mechanism (COVAX).
"After three months of negotiations, Bolivia became one of the four nations to be benefited first with the WHO mechanism," Arce tweeted, adding that the doses will be applied to health workers and people over 60 years old.
"Bolivia is moving forward. We have vaccines, which will help us overcome the health crisis caused by the pandemic," he added, mentioning Colombia, Peru, and El Salvador are the other nations benefited by COVAX.
On January 6, the United Nations (UN) highlighted Bolivia's efforts to be one of the first countries to receive the Pfizer-BioNtech and AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines donated by COVAX.
"Bolivia, which submitted its application along with 71 other nations in December, was chosen for the consistency of its national vaccination plan," UN stated, assuring that the country's epidemiological situation was also considered.
Through COVAX, Bolivia expects to receive 92,430 doses from U.S. Pfizer and 900,000 doses from U.K. AstraZeneca laboratories in February.
According to health authorities, in the first four months of 2021, over 6 million doses should arrive through the WHO mechanism.
On Saturday, Bolivia kicked-off its immunization campaign in La Paz and Pando Departments with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine purchased by the government in January.