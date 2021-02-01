Bolivia Set to Receive Nearly One Million COVID-19 Vaccines

Through the UN COVAX initiative, this Andean country expects to receive 92,430 Pfizer vaccines and 900,000 AstraZeneca vaccines in February.

Bolivia's President Luis Arce announced that his country will receive nearly one million COVID-19 vaccines in February through the World Health Organization's (WHO) Global Vaccine Access Mechanism (COVAX).

"After three months of negotiations, Bolivia became one of the four nations to be benefited first with the WHO mechanism," Arce tweeted, adding that the doses will be applied to health workers and people over 60 years old.

"Bolivia is moving forward. We have vaccines, which will help us overcome the health crisis caused by the pandemic," he added, mentioning Colombia, Peru, and El Salvador are the other nations benefited by COVAX.

On January 6, the United Nations (UN) highlighted Bolivia's efforts to be one of the first countries to receive the Pfizer-BioNtech and AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines donated by COVAX.

Evolution of cases in Bolivia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Haiti, Nicaragua, Peru, since 100th confirmed case. pic.twitter.com/qM0XIDHTNR — COVIDBot (@COVID19_bot) February 1, 2021