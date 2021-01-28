The Third Batch of Sputnik V Vaccines Arrives in Argentina

This country has received 520,000 Russian vaccines throughout this month.

Argentina Airlines (AA) President Pablo Ceriani on Thursday received the third shipment of COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccines from Russia.

Flight AR1062 carried 240,000 vaccine doses, 20,000 of which will be sent to Bolivia as part of the purchase agreed between Bolivian authorities with Russia's Gamaleya Institute.

Ceriani highlighted that AA and President Alberto Fernandez's administration are committed to ensuring the "supply flow" of COVID-19 vaccines.

With this flight, the South American nation has received 520,000 Sputnik V vaccines throughout January.

Pleno proceso de descarga. 240 mil dosis llegaron al país, 20 mil de ellas irán para nuestro país vecino, Bolivia. Seguiremos trabajando para hacerle frente al Covid 19. #AerolíneaDeBandera pic.twitter.com/SRAINap6ZW — Aerolíneas Argentinas (@Aerolineas_AR) January 28, 2021

The meme reads, "Download process completed. 240,000 doses arrived in the country, 20,000 of which will go to our neighboring Bolivia. We will continue working to confront COVID-19."

The first batch of 300,000 Russian vaccines was received on Dec. 24. A second flight took place on Jan. 14, carrying the same amount of doses.

Referring to vaccine safety, Health Access Secretary Carla Vizzotti noted that a surveillance system was installed to record events temporarily related to the vaccination. As of Jan. 8th, 3,453 events of this kind were reported, 98.8 percent of which presented mild symptoms.

Bolivia's Foreign Trade Deputy Minister Benjamin Blanco confirmed that additional Sputnik V vaccines will arrive in different stages from March until May until the 5.2 million doses agreed package was covered.