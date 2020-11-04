Bolivia's Electoral Tribunal Rules Out Audit of Elections

The Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE) of Bolivia ruled out an audit of the last general elections' results. Simultaneously, the extreme right-wing group Pro Santa Cruz Civic Committee announced a strike until it is carried out.

The president of the electoral body, Salvador Romero, said that "it is effectively ruled out (an audit) because the electoral process concluded with the delivery of the count, with the delivery of the credentials."

In this sense, he added that "if they did not have the certainty that what happened on October 18 in Bolivia was correct and clean, the international observation missions would not have pronounced themselves with the clarity and firmness that they did".

Meanwhile, the Santa Cruz civic group decided to go on strike on Thursday and Friday. This will be carried out in a staggered process for 24 hours, first in the provinces, and then in the entire department.

Also, the civic group decided to give an ultimatum to the Justice Department. The next 48 hours will resolve the appeal that they presented against the 2020 elections requesting an order for the audit.

On the other hand, the Bolivian Episcopal Conference's assistant general secretary, Father José Fuentes, stated that the Catholic Church in the nation has no doubts about the elections' transparency.