Bolivia: Santa Cruz Pro-Coup Gangs Terrorize Residents

Extremist groups continue attempts to convulse Bolivia with eight days until the democratically elected government is sworn in.

Residents in Santa Cruz reported attacks on homes by the Union Juvenil Cruceñista (UJC) using firecrackers and stones this morning, in response to MAS social movements taking power, the majority—55% of the voting population—in support of a continuation of the Process of Change initiated under Evo Morales.

Road blockades have spread in the city of Santa Cruz, an area of the country which heavily supported third-place candidate Luis Fernando Camacho and his party, Creemos.

The Santa Cruz Civic Committee announced a hunger strike in La Paz and has summoned others to disregard the election result, despite the positive reports made by electoral observer groups following the vote. Among its demands is an audit of the election.

Residents in Santa Cruz, Bolivia report attacks on homes by the Union Juvenil Cruceñista using firecrackers and stones this morning, in response to MAS social movements taking power in 8 days. @teleSURenglish pic.twitter.com/zFxdOrNAu2 — Camila (@camilateleSUR) October 31, 2020

In both Santa Cruz and Cochabamba, far-right groups have been gathering at police and military bases to ask for a second coup and have made explicit calls for a military junta.

Second place candidate Carlos Mesa, who performed far below even the worst expectations, is fanning the flames. Mesa has long positioned as moderate, and conceded defeat almost immediately following the October 18 vote.

However, while reactionary gangs threaten working people, Mesa and the defacto administration have continued to use the airwaves attack the outgoing MAS legislature and the incoming executive to add to the tense political climate largely centered around Santa Cruz and to a lesser degree, Cochabamba.

Union Juvenil Cruceñista attacks citizens in their homes in Santa Cruz with firecrackers and stones.



"This is how the UJC attacks us who just want to work. Look at those people, look how they attack, that's the UJC.." pic.twitter.com/zQWzGzNZbp — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) October 31, 2020

As the extremist minority begs for a military junta at bases around the country, the Catholic Church has joined in sowing doubt around the transparency and legality with which the MAS won the elections.

The Bolivian Episcopal Conference has vocally supported the realization of an external audit of the general elections in order to clarify the doubts of far-right activists under the argument that there was an alleged fraud.

Luis Arce and David Choquehuanca are set to be inaugurated on Sunday, November 8th and the new government cabinet will be sworn in the following day which will overlap with the historic return of Evo Morales.