Bolivia To Restore Ties With Cuba And Venezuela

Bolivia's President-elect Luis Arce on Monday proposed to resume relations with Venezuela and Cuba, two countries the coup-born regime had severed ties with.

Arce stressed his government’s willingness to maintain relations with any country over the premise of mutual respect and sovereignty.

“We are going to re-establish all relations. This government has acted very ideologically, depriving the Bolivian people of access to Cuban medicine, Russian medicine, and advances in China,” he said. “For a purely ideological issue, it has exposed the population in a way unnecessary and harmful.”

Right after the U.S.-backed coup placed Jeanine Añez in the presidency, she expelled Cuban health workers from Bolivia and rolled back social progress made by Evo Morales’ administration.

Presidente electo de Bolivia, Luis Arce, planea reanudar las relaciones diplomáticas con Cuba, Venezuela e Irán #VenezuelaMotorProductivo pic.twitter.com/5HyY674fAQ — SomosVenvidrio (@SomosVenvidrio) October 22, 2020

“Bolivian President-elect Luis Arce plans to resume diplomatic relations with Cuba, Venezuela, and Iran.”

The president-elect also warned the Organization of American States (OAS) for its behavior towards Bolivia and urged them to admit its participation in the coup and its complicity in the massacre of hundreds of Indigenous citizens that followed it.

“If it does not, we [the elected government]will work, as well as with other countries, with international organizations that respect us,” he said.

The Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) party swept to victory in Sunday’s presidential elections in Bolivia after the official vote counting showed a landslide victory of 55.10 percent of the votes.