A day after MAS party president and vice president Luis Arce and David Choquehuanca will be inaugurated, former president Evo Morales will return to Bolivia on November 9.

In a television interview Tuesday, Senator Andrónico Rodríguez of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) party said that former president Evo Morales would return to Bolivia on November 9, just after Luis Arce and David Choquehuanca of the MAS are sworn in as president and vice president of the Andean nation.

Rodríguez said that two days later, on November 11, Morales will go to the Tropic of Cochabamba, where he would stay.

Rodríguez recalled that last year, on November 11, the president was forced to leave his country after the civil-military coup carried out against him.

He announced that a massive mobilization would be held to welcome “the historic leader” on the “historic day” in Cochabamba. Likewise, he said that he hopes that on the 9th, the whole country will hold a massive gathering to celebrate Morales’ return.

During the electoral campaign, on several occasions, President Morales had expressed his will to return to his country if his party, the MAS, won the October 18 general elections, which it did, with a landslide victory for the Arce-Choquehuanca presidential ticket.

His path was opened Monday when a judge annulled the lawsuit filed and the arrest warrant issued against him for the alleged crimes of sedition and terrorism.

The president of the Departmental Court of Justice of La Paz, Jorge Quino, said that the First Criminal Investigation Judge, Román Castro, accepted a request by Morales’ defense for annulment of charges against him, stating that rights were violated.

The complaint against Morales was presented by the interior minister of the coup-born far-right regime, Arturo Murillo, a few days after the coup, who accused Morales of stirring unrest in the country in the weeks following his resignation.

Evo Morales will be officially invited to participate in the inauguration of the President-elect Luis Arce on November 8, coup regime's Foreign Minister Karen Longaric told @RedUnoBolivia: La Razón



People say they’ve changed their tune all in an attempt to stay out of jail. https://t.co/2BRbmxERJ5 — Camila (@camilateleSUR) October 28, 2020

Meanwhile, on October 27, the Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) of Bolivia presented accreditations to the newly elected members of the Plurinational Legislative Assembly: 130 deputies, 36 senators, and six supra-state assembly members.

Due to the health protocols in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony took place in two shifts: in the morning for the incumbents and the afternoon for alternates. The event was held in the auditorium of the Central Bank of Bolivia (BCB).

President-elect Luis Arce and vice-president-elect David Choquehuanca receive their corresponding accreditations today, on October 28, and will assume office on November 8.

The president-elect has already announced some measures to reverse the pandemic's economic and social crisis, such as food vouchers for the poor and introducing a new wealth & property tax.

Regarding the human rights violations committed by the coup regime, he has assured that he will open investigations into the massacres in Sacaba and Senkata.

Additionally, Arce announced plans to restore relations with Cuba, Venezuela & Iran, destroyed under the coup regime due to Bolivia’s foreign policy's realignment to the United States' interests.