Bolivia: the Pro-Santa Cruz Civic Committee Calls for Strike

The civic strike is set to begin in the eastern sector of Chiquitano, extending throughout Santa Cruz on Friday for a period of 24 hours.

The Pro-Santa Cruz Civic Committee (PSCC) has announced a strike starting on Thursday in protest over the results of the general elections held on October 18.

The PSCC president Romulo Calvo made the announcement after an agreement reached in a meeting held by the extended board of directors of the Committee on November 3.

Meanwhile, a group of demonstrators gathered outside the PSCC building and demanded an indefinite civic strike be declared.

An extremist minority is declaring the 2020 Bolivian election invalid and are demanding that the result be left without affect. Military junta or nothing they say. @teleSURenglish pic.twitter.com/5IlCPFs73v — Camila (@camilateleSUR) November 3, 2020

Some sectors of the Bolivian far-right have asked for an audit of the election's results, arguing an alleged fraud. However, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal president Salvador Romero ruled out the petition, noting that the official vote count concluded with the endorsement of national and foreign observation missions.

Right-wing organizations in Santa Cruz and Cochabamba have rejected the results of the elections. So far, however, none of them have presented any evidence of their complaints.

No international mission reported any irregularities in the elections. The coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez has also recognized the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) victory in the polls.