Bolivia to Investigate OAS Secretary for Supporting 2019 Coup

Former members of the Bolivian Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) will initiate a judicial process against the Organization of American States (OAS) Secretary Luis Almagro for the damages caused by the audit that discredited the results of the presidential election in 2019.
RELATED:
Bolivia Joins Humanitarian Effort To Help Cubans
In that year, Bolivians went to the polls to choose a president among candidates Evo Morales (Movement Towards Socialism), Carlos Mesa (City Community), Israel Rodriguez (Front for Victory), Felix Patzi (Third System Movement), Victor Cardenas (Solidarity Civic Unity), Oscar Ortiz (Bolivia Says No), Chi Hyun Chung (Christian Democratic Party), Virginio Lema (Revolutionary Nacionalist Movement), and Ruth Nina (National Action Party).
Even before election day, U.S.-controlled international institutions and media questioned the legitimacy of an electoral process whose results clearly pointed to the re-election of the Socialist leader as president of Bolivia.
This maneuver was also supported by the OAS, which sent electoral observers and formed a commission to audit the election results. Without presenting hard evidence, however, the OAS Electoral Observation Mission (EOM) alleged that the elections were fraudulent. This allowed the Bolivian far-right to stage a coup d'état led by Jeannine Añez.
From the very beginning, however, critical voices denounced the maneuver that the United States was trying to push through with the support of the OAS and its regional allies. Amongst them were Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Mexico’s President Andres Manel Lopez Obrador (AMLO).
To justify the judicial process against Almagro, the former members of the Electoral Tribunal used the Salamanca University Deep Tech Lab research group’s expertise, which revealed that the electoral computer system had consistency and was not altered.
Following the results of this investigation, the Bolivian Attorney's General Office also began to close the electoral fraud accusations for which seven TSE members were arrested for over a year and portrayed as criminals in the media.
The U.S. Lower House also approved a proposal to investigate the OAS role in the 2019 Bolivian elections and the human rights crisis.