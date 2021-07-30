Bolivia to Investigate OAS Secretary for Supporting 2019 Coup

Even before election day, this U.S.-controlled institution questioned the legitimacy of an electoral process whose results clearly pointed to Evo Morales' victory.

Former members of the Bolivian Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) will initiate a judicial process against the Organization of American States (OAS) Secretary Luis Almagro for the damages caused by the audit that discredited the results of the presidential election in 2019.

In that year, Bolivians went to the polls to choose a president among candidates Evo Morales (Movement Towards Socialism), Carlos Mesa (City Community), Israel Rodriguez (Front for Victory), Felix Patzi (Third System Movement), Victor Cardenas (Solidarity Civic Unity), Oscar Ortiz (Bolivia Says No), Chi Hyun Chung (Christian Democratic Party), Virginio Lema (Revolutionary Nacionalist Movement), and Ruth Nina (National Action Party).

Even before election day, U.S.-controlled international institutions and media questioned the legitimacy of an electoral process whose results clearly pointed to the re-election of the Socialist leader as president of Bolivia.

This maneuver was also supported by the OAS, which sent electoral observers and formed a commission to audit the election results. Without presenting hard evidence, however, the OAS Electoral Observation Mission (EOM) alleged that the elections were fraudulent. This allowed the Bolivian far-right to stage a coup d'état led by Jeannine Añez.

#Bolivia Justice Minister Iván Lima ratified recently that the government will demonstrate the responsibility of former de facto president Jeanine Añez in the death of more than 20 people, mainly in Senkata and Sacaba. pic.twitter.com/0iA04dlR7e — MV English (@MV_Eng) July 28, 2021