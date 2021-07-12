Russia, Nicaragua, Bolivia Reject Destabilization in Cuba

"Problems in Cuba must be solved by the Cubans without any interference, much less from those who have kept a criminal blockade for 60 years," the Bolivian president stressed.

On Monday, Russia's Foreign Affairs Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that her country rejects attempts to destabilize the government of President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Cuba.

She qualified as "unacceptable the external interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state... and any other destructive action that foments the destabilization of the situation on the island".

The diplomat also expressed that her country expects the Cuban government to reestablish order for the benefit of the population and "within the framework of the national Constitution and the legislation in force".

Regarding the media war against the Caribbean nation, Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega also sent a solidarity greeting to the Cuban people in response to the attempts of international powers to destabilize their Revolution.

Cuba é a prova viva da PEQUENEZ dos EUA

Pq 1 país tão "poderoso" precisa manter há + de 60 anos 1 embargo econômico e esforçar-se todos os dias pra afastar milhões, negócios, indústrias e insumos da "PEQUENA" ilha?

Pq 1 país tão "poderoso" precisa FORJAR uma manifestação em Cuba? pic.twitter.com/76ek2TpPfR — Revista OiO® (@oiorevista) July 12, 2021

The meme reads, "Cuba is living proof of the smallness of the USA. Why does such a 'powerful' country need to keep an economic embargo for over 60 years? Why it fights every day to drive millions of dollars, businesses, industries, and inputs away from a 'small' island? Why does such a 'powerful' country need to forge demonstrations in Cuba?"

"Seeing the images of a well-known format of imperialist destabilization... We send all our revolutionary brotherhood's love, solidarity, and commitment. We are sure that Cuba will continue to be a free, sovereign, and independent nation because it has always defined itself as such," he said.

"The United States, the main destabilizer and destroyer of the planet, has no moral authority to say anything when it precisely bears all the responsibility and guilt for all the atrocious hate crimes and crimes against humanity it has committed… against the peoples of the world," Ortega added.

On Monday, Bolivia's President Luis Arce also joined critics of U.S. interference in Latin American politics. "Problems in Cuba must be solved by the Cubans without any interference, much less from those who have kept a criminal blockade for 60 years," he stressed.