Bolivia Denounces Macri's Participation in 2019 Coup D'éTat

Two unveiled documents confirmed the participation of former presidents Mauricio Macri and Lenín Moreno in the 2019 coup d'état.

The Government of Bolivia denounced on Thursday the participation of the former president of Argentina, Mauricio Macri, in the 2019 coup d'état against the legitimate president Evo Morales.

During a press conference, Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta showed documents evidencing the sending of ammunition by Macri, and his Ecuadorian counterpart Lenín Moreno, which were used by police forces in Bolivia to repress widespread protests against the de facto government of Jeanine Áñez.

Mayta pointed out that the events experienced in 2019 completely broke with the Bolivian constitutional order and had the conspiratorial support of those States.

"The two unveiled documents show that Macri and Moreno helped to consolidate Añez in power through repression and even the use of weapons, a fact in which the general and commander of the Bolivian air force, Jorge Gonzalo Terceros Lara, had an important participation," he said.

In a declassified message dated November 13, Lara thanked the then ambassador of Argentina, Normando Álvarez García, for his collaboration and the delivery of 40,000 AT-12/70 cartridges and several types of gas grenades and tear gas.

"We have had access to these documents and corroborated the participation of these States, so we will provide this information to the authorities who are investigating the massacres of Sacaba and Senkata, which occurred on November 15 and 19, respectively," said the Foreign Minister.

Likewise, he assured that they are "outraged today, and warning about the conduct of a foreign government to contribute to these violations of human and civil rights of the Bolivian people. We consider this situation dire and absolutely unacceptable since it was an attack against national sovereignty and dignity".

"We will request more information from Argentina and Ecuador on a situation totally against the canons that govern diplomacy between two brotherly peoples. What happened was an articulated plan against Bolivian democracy, not merely accidental events," he said.

For his part, Bolivian President Luis Arce repudiated what happened, assuring that "the sending of military material to repress the people contravenes international norms".

"We ratify our ties of brotherhood with the Argentine people, and we recognize the solidarity and support of brother President Alberto Fernandez," Arce said as he released a letter from his counterpart apologizing to the Bolivian people for what happened.