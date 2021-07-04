Bolivia Arrests Two Ex-Army Generals Linked to the 2019 Coup

So far, Bolivian authorities have detained five high-rank militaries connected to the coup against ex-President Evo Morales.

Bolivia's Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo Saturday confirmed the arrest of former Air Force Commander General Jorge G. Terceros and former Navy Commander Gonzalo Jarjuri for their alleged involvement in the 2019 coup.

The Prosecutor's Office issued search and arrest warrants against both officers, who were arrested at their houses in the Santa Cruz department.

Local media reported that they did not show resistance to comply with the Attorney General's Office's orders.

The ex-top officers were taken to the Special Forces to Fight against Crime (FELCC) headquarters, where they will stay until a hearing decides precautionary measures.

Graffiti on monument in La Paz, Bolivia, about UK ambassador: “Jeff Glekin golpista”.



This comes after @declassifiedUK’s revelations about the UK embassy’s support for the 2019 coup in country.



Was a big issue in Bolivia. Ignored by UK media (aside from Morning Star). Standard pic.twitter.com/oahJMXvvOY — Matt Kennard (@kennardmatt) July 2, 2021

After arriving at FELCC facility, Terceros testified, while Jarjuri refused to do so under the right to silence granted by the Constitution.

Since March 13, coup leader Jeanine Añez is imprisoned, facing charges of sedition, terrorism, and conspiracy.