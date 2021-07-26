Bolivia: 13 More Individuals Arrested for Massacres During Coup

The Bolivian justice system arrested General Pablo Arturo Guerra as part of the investigations into the military repression in 2019.

With the apprehension of the former Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces, General Pablo Arturo Guerra Camacho, there are now 13 people arrested for the investigations into the November 2019 coup d'état against Evo Morales and the massacres that occurred in Sacaba and Senkata.

In compliance with an order from the Public Prosecutor's Office, the military official's home was raided this Sunday in the city of La Paz, where he was arrested and later transferred to the premises of the Special Force to Fight Crime (Felcc).

The general is one of the members of the Armed Forces high command, appointed by the then de facto president Jeanine Áñez,

Guerra Camacho, along with two former commanders and the former director of the National Hydrocarbons Agency, Luis Fernando Valverde, is accused of the violence and the 10 deaths from bullet impacts in Senkata, El Alto, on November 19, 2019.

The repression in Senkata left 10 dead during the police-military intervention to the siege carried out by supporters of the then ousted president Evo Morales to the Senkata hydrocarbons plant. This occurred after Áñez's self-proclamation as president on November 12 of the same year.

Con la aprehensión del exjefe de Estado Mayor General de las Fuerzas Armadas de #Bolivia���� Pablo Arturo Guerra Camacho, suman 13 los detenidos por las investigaciones al #golpedeEstado de noviembre de 2019 contra @evoespueblo ��https://t.co/VHlbrJXnfR — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) July 26, 2021

"With the apprehension of the former Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Bolivia Pablo Arturo Guerra Camacho, there are now 13 people arrested for investigations into the #coupd'etat of November 2019 against @evoespueblo"

Four days before the violence in Senkata, on November 15, military and police forces were also stationed at the Huayllani bridge (Sacaba). They prevented a march of coca growers from continuing on their way to the city of Cochabamba in support of Morales.

In total, the Sacaba and Senkata massacres left a combined toll of at least 18 dead and hundreds wounded. Still, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights itself recognized at the time that there were strong suspicions that the list of victims was actually higher.

At the national level, it reported that in all the protests held during those days, 37 people had been killed.

Both killings occurred after Añez signed a decree ordering the intervention of the armed forces in the repression of demonstrations, exempting the military in advance from eventual criminal responsibility.