Bolivia: Arce Invites President Maduro To His Swear-in Ceremony

After the U.S.-backed coup in Nov. 2019, the Añez regime interrupted diplomatic relations with Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Iran.

Bolivia's President-elect Luis Arce has extended an invitation to Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro to attend his swear-in ceremony set for Nov. 8th.

The invitation comes days after the decision by the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez to invite Venezuelan opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido, who self-proclaimed "Interim president".

On Tuesday, ex-President Evo Morales announced that he will return to Bolivia on Nov, 11th, that is, three days after Arce's swear-in ceremony. The leader of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) also mentioned that he would not take any post in the new government but rather dedicate himself to the formation of political leaders.

Arce pointed out that his strategy to boost the Bolivian economy would take at least two years to yield results due to the deterioration of social and economic indicators during the Añez administration.



76% of Bolivia's workforce depend on the cash-based informal sector to earn daily wages. What COVID-19 recovery solutions are critical to help workers without formal records of employment?



See @PNUDLAC's #SeriesCOVID19 for #BuildForwardBetter ideas: https://t.co/4IoT3Y0bSP pic.twitter.com/qoNTQ8XoE4 — UN Development (@UNDP) October 29, 2020

He also recalled that the unemployment rate was 4 percent before 2019 and now it exceeds 30 percent, while the public debt currently exceeds 32 percent.

Arce stressed that the widespread social mobilizations, the political and violently persecution committed by the coup-born regime, as well as the mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic were key factors for the victory of the MAS in the elections held on October 18th.

