Bolivia Reaches 100% of Vote Count, MAS Reinforces Its Victory

The MAS got a distance of over 26 points against the right-wing Citizen Community Party (CC), presided by Carlos Mesa.

The Bolivian Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) on Friday reached 100 percent of the electoral count, which ratified the victory of Luis Arce's Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) with over 55 percent of the votes in favor.

The MAS got a distance of over 26 points against the right-wing Citizen Community Party (CC), presided by Carlos Mesa. CC accumulated 29 percent of the votes.

W Believe Party, Luis Camacho, came in third place with 13 percent of the vote. It is followed by Front for the Victory, which received 1.55 percent, and Pan-Bol, with 0.55 percent.

The last departments to conclude the counts were Santa Cruz and La Paz.

Celebrations for the restoration of democracy in Bolivia at 2am. pic.twitter.com/FOOInqEFhL — Camila (@camilateleSUR) October 19, 2020