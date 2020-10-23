Bolivia Reaches 100% of Vote Count, MAS Reinforces Its Victory

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
The MAS got a distance of over 26 points against the right-wing Citizen Community Party (CC), presided by Carlos Mesa.
The Bolivian Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) on Friday reached 100 percent of the electoral count, which ratified the victory of Luis Arce's Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) with over 55 percent of the votes in favor.