News > Bolivia

Bolivia Reaches 100% of Vote Count, MAS Reinforces Its Victory
  • Luis Arce during the closing of his electoral campaign, El Alto, Bolivia.

    Luis Arce during the closing of his electoral campaign, El Alto, Bolivia. | Photo: Twitter/ @The_Red_Nation

Published 23 October 2020
The MAS got a distance of over 26 points against the right-wing Citizen Community Party (CC), presided by Carlos Mesa.

The Bolivian Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) on Friday reached 100 percent of the electoral count, which ratified the victory of Luis Arce's Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) with over 55 percent of the votes in favor.

The MAS got a distance of over 26 points against the right-wing Citizen Community Party (CC), presided by Carlos Mesa. CC accumulated 29 percent of the votes.

W Believe Party, Luis Camacho, came in third place with 13 percent of the vote. It is followed by Front for the Victory, which received 1.55 percent, and Pan-Bol, with 0.55 percent.

The last departments to conclude the counts were Santa Cruz and La Paz.

This Friday, at 18h00 local time, the TSE will announce the final results of Sunday's elections.

Over 7 million people cast their votes in the elections in which only five candidates ran for president.

The elections were postponed twice this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

