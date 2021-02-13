    • Live
News > Cuba

Bolivia and Cuba To Resume Pre-Coup Political and Trade Agenda

  • Bolivia and Cuba are working to revive their economic and trade exchanges, including exports, said today the Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Integration of the South American country, Benjamín Blanco.

Published 13 February 2021
Opinion

The governments of Bolivia and Cuba decided to resume the bilateral economic, commercial and political activity that includes an analysis for the reactivation of exports between both countries, informed this Friday the Vice Minister of Foreign Trade and Integration, Benjamín Blanco.

The authority informed the program 180, of Patria Nueva radio, that he recently held a virtual meeting with the Minister of Commerce of Cuba, with whom he agreed to invigorate bilateral ties.

RELATED:

Bolivia To Restore Ties with Cuba and Venezuela

"We are resuming the economic and commercial agenda and obviously the political relations are becoming quite dynamic again," informed the Vice Minister.

"Vice Minister @BBlancoF affirms that #Bolivia and #Cuba resume their economic, commercial and political agenda."

In the economic field, both countries are seeking to give a new impulse to the export of wood and other products. To this end, they are working on the analysis of the conditions for bilateral trade.

"We intend to resume exports that have been practically suspended by the previous government," said Blanco.

Cubadebate-Agencia Boliviana de Información
by teleSUR/les
