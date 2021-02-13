Bolivia and Cuba To Resume Pre-Coup Political and Trade Agenda

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
The governments of Bolivia and Cuba decided to resume the bilateral economic, commercial and political activity that includes an analysis for the reactivation of exports between both countries, informed this Friday the Vice Minister of Foreign Trade and Integration, Benjamín Blanco.
The authority informed the program 180, of Patria Nueva radio, that he recently held a virtual meeting with the Minister of Commerce of Cuba, with whom he agreed to invigorate bilateral ties.