Bolivia and Cuba To Resume Pre-Coup Political and Trade Agenda

The governments of Bolivia and Cuba decided to resume the bilateral economic, commercial and political activity that includes an analysis for the reactivation of exports between both countries, informed this Friday the Vice Minister of Foreign Trade and Integration, Benjamín Blanco.

The authority informed the program 180, of Patria Nueva radio, that he recently held a virtual meeting with the Minister of Commerce of Cuba, with whom he agreed to invigorate bilateral ties.

"We are resuming the economic and commercial agenda and obviously the political relations are becoming quite dynamic again," informed the Vice Minister.

Viceministro @BBlancoF afirma que #Bolivia y #Cuba reanudan agenda económica, comercial y política

Lea la nota completa aquí �� https://t.co/vvOdRHRgjz pic.twitter.com/qazvAcNmJe — Agencia Boliviana de Información (@abi_bolivia) February 13, 2021

"Vice Minister @BBlancoF affirms that #Bolivia and #Cuba resume their economic, commercial and political agenda."

In the economic field, both countries are seeking to give a new impulse to the export of wood and other products. To this end, they are working on the analysis of the conditions for bilateral trade.

"We intend to resume exports that have been practically suspended by the previous government," said Blanco.