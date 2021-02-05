Bolivia Resumes Relations With Nations Harassed by Añez Regime

After the coup d'état to Evo Morales, the transition government downplayed diplomatic ties with partners such as Argentina, Cuba, and Venezuela.

Bolivia's Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta on Tuesday announced the reinstatement of ambassadors between Argentina and Bolivia a year after the rupture of relations by the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez.

Mayta declared that his country approved Argentina's ambassador proposal, which "only needs to comply with a few formalities before making it official."

Meanwhile, the Bolivian ambassador's appointment to Buenos Aires will occur after the Senate approves the leftist President Luis Arce's government proposal.

"The ambassadors' nomination is part of Arce's and President Alberto Fernandez's bilateral agenda agreed upon after Bolivia's Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) triumphed in last October elections," the Minister assured.



@ipsfasucpunto We have held an extraordinary meeting with the new Minister of Foreign Affairs of #Bolivia, Rogelio Mayta. We review geopolitical and regional integration issues and review the reactivation agenda of our comprehensive bilateral cooperation projects pic.twitter.com/Kwx5DulL8D — VIDA PATRIA Y PODER (@Leg2004mvr) November 12, 2020

Mayta also announced his government will restore relations with Cuba, over a year after Añez expelled the Caribbean country's diplomatic representatives and doctors from Bolivia.

During a broadcast message, the Minister also informed that Arce's government is willing to upgrade relations with the U.S. by approving an ambassador from Washington, as long as Bolivia's national sovereignty is respected.

After his victory, Arce declared his intentions to change Bolivia's foreign policy. As soon as November 11, 2020, he reestablished diplomatic relations with President Nicolas Maduro's government after recognizing the new Venezuelan ambassador in La Paz.

