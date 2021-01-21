Bolivia and Russia Recover Nuclear Center Project

President Luis Arce announced via Twitter that representatives of the Russian Federation (Rosatom) hold a meeting with Bolivian authorities regarding the nuclear center that will be built in El Alto city. The Russian counterparts value the project's worth at $300 million.

Bolivia and Russia resumed on Monday the reactivations of a nuclear project that was halted by the Jeanine Áñez coup government. The nuclear center aims at strengthening the fight against cancer and improve our agricultural production.

President Luis Arce announced via Twitter that representatives of the Russian Federation (Rosatom) held a meeting with Bolivian authorities regarding the nuclear center that will be built in El Alto city. The Russian counterparts value the project's worth at $300 million.

Recibimos a representantes de la Corporación Atómica Estatal de la Federación Rusa. Reactivaremos el proyecto del centro de investigación y desarrollo en tecnología nuclear para fortalecer la lucha contra el cáncer y mejorar nuestra producción agrícola. #VamosASalirAdelante pic.twitter.com/3wJigcbIyL — Luis Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) January 19, 2021

"We received representatives from the State Atomic Corporation of the Russian Federation. We will reactivate the nuclear technology research and development center project to strengthen the fight against cancer and improve our agricultural production. #Let'sGoForward."

The works for the construction of the nuclear center started during the mandate of former president Evo Morales. However, it had remained paralyzed since February 2020 by the Bolivian Nuclear Energy Agency (ABEN). The infrastructure includes a cyclotron and radiopharmacy unit, as well as a nuclear reactor.

Russian news agency Sputnik reported that "the radiopharmaceuticals will be used by the three nuclear medicine centers that the Bolivian Nuclear Energy Agency (ABEN) is building simultaneously in the country with technology channeled by Argentina, one of them within the nuclear center in El Alto."