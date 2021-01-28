China and Bolivia To Cooperate on COVID-19 Vaccines

During a phone conversation, the Chinese president and his Bolivian counterpart Luis Arce highlighted the 36 years old diplomatic relations between both countries, which strengthened during Evo Morales's mandate, especially through trade agreements.

President Xi Jinping assured that China and Bolivia would enhance cooperation on the acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday.

[Hilo] Conversamos con el hermano Xi Jinping, Presidente de la República Popular #China, con quien retomamos la relación de amistad y solidaridad entre nuestros pueblos. pic.twitter.com/uRnsvt3HBs — Luis Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) January 28, 2021

"We talked with brother Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic #China, with whom we resumed the relationship of friendship and solidarity between our peoples."

"We are making progress on cooperation issues to face the pandemic, such as vaccines for Bolivia at affordable prices that can be delivered in the shortest time possible. The health of the people is our priority," Arce detailed via Twitter.

The Bolivian president also announced that the parties would create a commission to work "on a bilateral agenda of mutual interest." Likewise, Xi Jinping highlighted that since the beginning f the COVID-19 pandemic, China had supported Bolivia, and this cooperation will expand in the future.