Evo Morales Discharged From Hospital After 12 Days of Hospitalization

The former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, was discharged from the hospital this Sunday after almost two weeks in a clinic where he received treatment for COVID-19 in the city of Cochabamba, located in the center of the country.

The indigenous leader, who looked thinner, made the announcement in a brief press conference, together with the doctors who treated him at the Los Olivos clinic in Cochabamba.

"A medical board established that I got out of this problem, I am almost convinced that when one proposes it, one's life can be saved," he told reporters, at the time of thanking the doctors who treated him, as well as all of the staff at the clinic.

"I'm going home to recover, I'll do physiotherapy, and the doctors said I can't have contact with anyone," he added as he prioritized life over politics in these circumstances.

Estoy muy agradecido con la junta médica, personal y trabajadores de la Clínica Los Olivos por los cuidados que me dieron y que hicieron posible mi alta.

— Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) January 24, 2021

"I am very grateful to the medical board, staff, and workers of the Los Olivos Clinic for the care they gave me, which made my discharge possible. My respect and admiration to them for their dedication and effort."

Meanwhile, doctors confirmed that the former president has no complications from COVID-19 and recommended rest and to refrain from receiving visitors. After leaving the clinic, Morales wrote on Twitter that "at a time when we are suffering a resurgence of the pandemic, it is important to take preventive measures and comply with medical recommendations so that no one is missing in the family. Taking care of ourselves is also taking care of others."

The support of friends and neighbors is important, as is the solidarity that helps us overcome adversity and move forward. United we will overcome, and we will live," he concluded.