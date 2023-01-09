Bolivia Records 37% Decrease in COVID-19 Cases

On Monday, Bolivia's Ministry of Health and Sports reported a 37 percent decrease in COVID-19 cases, with a total of 8 878 cases in epidemiological week 52, compared to the previous report in 2022.

According to the Minister of Health and Sports, Jeyson Auza, the data corresponding to the first epidemiological report of 2023 "means that there are 5 131 fewer cases compared to the previous week."

Auza said that in this way, the South American country is experiencing its second consecutive week of declining cases and added that the case fatality rate remains at 0.1 percent, the lowest in the region.

At a time when Bolivia is going through the sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's nine departments show a downward trend, the Minister said. The highest peak was recorded in epidemiological week 49 with 278 percent of infections, Auza said.

The Minister of Health also said that "Bolivia successfully controlled the pandemic in 2022," noting that in the fifth wave, the country had the lowest number of deaths since the pandemic was declared.



"If we compare what is the first wave of the pandemic, in which with fewer cases there have been a large number of deaths, if we look at the fifth wave, in which there have been a large number of cases, there have only been 298 deaths," Auza said.