Peru Dismisses Its Ambassador to Bolivia

The dismissed ambassador to Bolivia was appointed during the administration of former President Pedro Castillo (2021-2022).

The Peruvian Government announced on Friday the decision to dismiss its ambassador in La Paz, Carina Palacio, in the context of the controversy over the alleged interference of former Bolivian president Evo Morales in the country's internal affairs.

The Government's resolution reads: "It is resolved to terminate the functions as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Peru to the Plurinational State of Bolivia of Mrs. Carina Ruth Palacios Quincho."

The resolution was signed by the President-designate, Dina Boluarte, and the Chancellor, Ana Cecilia Gervasi. The Executive appointed no replacement.

This occurs amid a controversy with former Bolivian president Evo Morales (2006-2019). Evo, who defends Castillo amid the current crisis in Peru, has maintained an active presence in the country's southern regions.

En la lucha por la libertad, dignidad y soberanía de los pueblos enfrentamos ataques de grupos de poder serviles al imperialismo que tratan de dividirnos y amenazarnos para después intentar derrotarnos. Nuestras convicciones son más firmes que las traiciones y falsas acusaciones. — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) January 6, 2023

In the struggle for the people's freedom, dignity and sovereignty, we face attacks from power groups servile to imperialism that try to divide and threaten us and then try to defeat us. Our convictions are firmer than betrayals and false accusations.

The Peruvian Government has accused Evo of interfering in the country's internal affairs. Boluarte has said she is analyzing with the country's immigration authority the situation of his entry.

The dismissed ambassador to Bolivia was appointed during the Government of former president Pedro Castillo (2021-2022). Castillo was removed in early December when a social and political crisis was unleashed in the country, with national protests and police repression.

Palacios is one of the founders of the leftist Peru Libre party, which is the party that brought Castillo to power by popular vote in July 2021.