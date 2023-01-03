Bolivia in 2022: COVID-19 Lethality Lowest in the Region

The Bolivian Ministry of Health and Sports reported that the country closed 2022 with the lowest COVID-19 lethality rate in the region, at 0.1 percent.

The Minister of Health and Sports, Jeyson Auza, said that "if we analyze the case fatality rate in the last epidemiological event, our last wave, whatever you want to call it, we have a case fatality of 0.1% compared to other countries."

At a time when the country is going through the sixth wave of COVID-19, the Minister acknowledged the policies implemented against the pandemic since the beginning of President Luis Arce's administration.

According to Auza, Bolivia achieved a 50 percent decrease in the number of infections in 2022 compared to 2020, with 551 491 cases. The official mentioned the high case fatality rate of 6.2 percent reported in the country during the first wave.

Bolivia mantiene tasa de letalidad de 0.1%, gracias al fortalecimiento del primer nivel en salud, además de la vigilancia epidemiológica activa, vacunación, entre otras que permiten decir que en #Bolivia la epidemia paulatinamente está siendo controlada. pic.twitter.com/b05w5fnPiS — Ministerio de Salud y Deportes Bolivia (@SaludDeportesBo) January 3, 2023

Bolivia maintains a case fatality rate of 0.1%, thanks to the strengthening of the first level of health, in addition to active epidemiological surveillance, vaccination, among others that allow us to say that in Bolivia the epidemic is gradually being controlled.

Auza also said that in the 52nd epidemiological week, the last of the year, there was a slight decrease in cases and that a slowdown is expected in the first weeks of 2023.

"In Bolivia we have a broad portfolio of Sputnik V, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Pfizer and Janssen vaccines, in addition to this Bolivia is one of the pioneers in carrying out the interchangeability of immunizers in South America, better known as vaccine combination," said the Minister of Health.