Bolivia Records Trade Surplus of $761 Million in 2022

On Wednesday, the Bolivian government announced that the country achieved a trade surplus of 761 million dollars, despite the international crisis, in the period from January to November 2022.

President Luis Arce said through social networks that "despite an unprecedented international crisis, from January to November 2022, our exports set a record of US$12,617 million, leaving a trade surplus of US$761 million."

Arce also urged to take care of "economic reactivation as the heritage of all Bolivians," in a country where a wide range of products are exported.

These products include metallic gold and tin, soybeans, sunflower seeds and derivatives, wood products, chemical substances and products, foodstuffs, clothing, ethyl alcohol, powdered milk and others.

The Vice Minister of Foreign Trade and Integration, Benjamín Blanco, said that the increase in exports reflects the economic reactivation and the confidence of producers in the Bolivian economy.

"This shows the confidence of producers in the Bolivian economy, it shows that the country is reactivating and, obviously, exports mean job creation," said the Vice Minister.