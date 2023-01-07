Right-wing Group Continues Violent Protests in Santa Cruz

On Saturday, marked seven days of protests led by the so-called civic committees demanding the release of the right-wing governor of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho.

Violent groups of the right-wing Unión Juvenil Cruceñista (UJC) once again set fire to the building of the Departmental Prosecutor's Office of the province of Santa Cruz, Bolivia, but this time the police managed to take control of the building.

On Saturday, marked seven days of protests led by the so-called civic committees demanding the release of the right-wing governor of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho, a new violent demonstration took place on Friday night.

Near the Cristo Redentor monument, the focus of the conflicts, the groups linked to UJC gathered, which since December 28, when the ex-civic Camacho was arrested, have been taking, looting and burning public and private buildings.

1/2 #Último | El Ministerio de Gobierno informa a la población boliviana que grupos delincuenciales y criminales financiados volvieron a incendiar el 3ero piso de las instalaciones de la Fiscalía Departamental de #SantaCruz. pic.twitter.com/TcQMsf8I9L — Ministerio De Gobierno Bolivia (@MindeGobierno) January 7, 2023

The Ministry of Government informs the Bolivian population that criminal groups and financed criminals once again set fire to the 3rd floor of the facilities of the Departmental Prosecutor's Office of #SantaCruz.

One of the first buildings burned was, precisely, that of the Departmental Prosecutor's Office of Santa Cruz, which was practically in ashes and unusable. Violent groups returned on Friday night to attack the infrastructure and set it on fire.

The fire was on the third floor and the infrastructure is in danger of collapsing.

Several buildings were looted and burned in Santa Cruz, as a response to Camacho's arrest in the case of Coup d'Etat I. The governor of Santa Cruz is being held in the Chonchocoro prison in La Paz, as part of the investigations for the "Coup d'Etat I" case.

Baja participación en respaldo a Luis Fernando Camacho. El llamado del Comité Cívico apenas fue respondido por un grupo reducido que se dirigió al Cristo Redentor.#SantaCruz pic.twitter.com/gUf1I4lkkM — Bolivia tv Oficial (@Canal_BoliviaTV) January 5, 2023

Low participation in support of Luis Fernando Camacho. The Civic Committee's call was barely answered by a small group that went to Christ the Redeemer.

On the other hand, the Minister of Public Works, Edgar Montaño, informed that the blockades promoted by the president of the Pro Santa Cruz Committee, Rómulo Calvo, caused to date an economic damage of more than 28 million pesos to the state-owned company Administradora Boliviana de Carreteras (ABC) and Vías Bolivia.

"He did not care about losing resources due to the 36-day strike, now he is violating the Political Constitution of the State which in its article 16 says that everyone has the right to water and food and he (Calvo) said that he is not going to let a single soybean leave Santa Cruz", said Montaño.

In this sense, the Minister of the Presidency, María Nela Prada, warned this Friday that the civic dictatorship of Santa Cruz seeks impunity for the perpetrators of human rights violations, the interruption of the constitutional order and the massacres of 2019 at the expense of the sacrifice of the people of Santa Cruz.