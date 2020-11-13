Bolivia: President Arce Approves Bonus Against Hunger

The Bonus Against Hunger legislative initiative was previously approved by the National Assembly but the De facto government of Jeanine Añez prevented its implementation.

After having approved laws no. 1345 and no. 1346, Bolivia's President Luis Arce announced Thursday the payment of the "Bonus against Hunger" which will help over 4 million people in the country.

The beneficiaries will be all people over 18 years old who do not receive income from public or private institutions, people with disabilities, mothers, and people who collect the Universal Bonus.

The laws no. 1345 and no. 1346 allow credit funds from the World Bank (WB) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) for a total of US$704 million which will be used to pay the Bonus.

"the Bonus Against Hunger seeks to reinforce, to initiate the reconstruction of the internal demand in the country. This internal demand is the first element that is going to generate that economic growth that all Bolivians are waiting for." President Luis Arce noted.

Posesionamos al nuevo Procurador del Estado Plurinacional de Bolivia, Wilfredo Chávez. Es tiempo de recuperar la institucionalidad de la Procuraduría para que esté al servicio del pueblo boliviano. pic.twitter.com/59EmZHaUY9 — Luis Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) November 12, 2020

We appointed the new Attorney General of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, Wilfredo Chavez. It is time to recover the institutionality of the Attorney General's Office so that it is at the service of the Bolivian people.

Supporting the approval of the Bonus Against Hunger, the Executive Secretary of Bolivia's Central Workers Union (COB) Juan Carlos Huarachi pointed out that it is "a first commitment that the President fulfills" which will help Bolivian families.

The Bonus Against Hunger legislative initiative was previously approved by the National Assembly but the De facto government of Jeanine Añez prevented the publication of the law, thus hindering the efforts to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the most vulnerable families in the country.

President Arce pointed out that his cabinet will approve the respective regulation so the Ministry of Economy can organize the payment starting December.

"This injection of resources that we are proposing with this Bono is the first measure of the reactivation and reconstruction of the Bolivian economy," President Arce added.