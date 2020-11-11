A Massive Congregation of Chimore People Welcomes Evo

Bolivia gives former President Evo Morales an overwhelming and emotional welcome three days after he returned to his Homeland from Argentina.

Indigenous people, miners, farmers, and representatives from different social sectors Wednesday are gathered in Chimore, Cochabamba, to receive the former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, in a massive event.

"Thanks to Evo we have dignity. This change is a result of our leader, of our working class, and of our social movements. This is the bolivian people. We will never give up," Central Obrera Boliviana's President Juan Carlos Huarachi assured.

Bolivia's President Luis Arce and Vice President David Choquehuanca are expected to receive Evo Morales at the event organized by the Six Federations of the Tropic of Cochabamba.

According to local outlets, the massive event is attended by special guests such as ambassadors, legislators, and mayors.

Giant rally in the Trópico of Cochabamba to welcome home Evo Morales. One year in exile, but now back as leader of Bolivia's social movements. pic.twitter.com/1uKqOm2rR6 — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) November 11, 2020

Morales arrives in Chimore a year after being forced to leave the country from that territory after the coup d'état. In this Cochabamba Department's city, he concludes his three-day journey that began this Monday on the border with Argentina.

TeleSUR correspondent in Bolivia, Freddy Morales, said the caravan accompanying Evo Morales on his return to the country has already passed through the city of Cochabamba and is heading to Chimore, Chapare municipality.

The leader of the Bolivian people exits the Villa Tunari city hall for his historic return to Chimoré and the culmination of this three day caravan. @teleSURenglish pic.twitter.com/3ouyEyuOBL — Camila (@camilateleSUR) November 11, 2020