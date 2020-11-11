A Massive Congregation of Chimore People Welcomes Evo

Indigenous people, miners, farmers, and representatives from different social sectors Wednesday are gathered in Chimore, Cochabamba, to receive the former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, in a massive event.
"Thanks to Evo we have dignity. This change is a result of our leader, of our working class, and of our social movements. This is the bolivian people. We will never give up," Central Obrera Boliviana's President Juan Carlos Huarachi assured.
Bolivia's President Luis Arce and Vice President David Choquehuanca are expected to receive Evo Morales at the event organized by the Six Federations of the Tropic of Cochabamba.
According to local outlets, the massive event is attended by special guests such as ambassadors, legislators, and mayors.
Morales arrives in Chimore a year after being forced to leave the country from that territory after the coup d'état. In this Cochabamba Department's city, he concludes his three-day journey that began this Monday on the border with Argentina.
TeleSUR correspondent in Bolivia, Freddy Morales, said the caravan accompanying Evo Morales on his return to the country has already passed through the city of Cochabamba and is heading to Chimore, Chapare municipality.
The caravan accompanying former President Morales on his return to Bolivia has been in the tropics of Cochabamba department since early Wednesday morning.
The congregation that will welcome him will take place this noon. Meanwhile, a sea of blue flags from his party, the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS), awaits the leader.
From Argentina, Morales led the electoral campaign that has returned power to the MAS in last month's general elections in Bolivia. Arce won a large majority of 55.1 percent of the vote.
"With a massive act they receive Evo Morales in Chimore. Organizations from all over the country participate in the congregation."
The former president returned after the Bolivian justice system withdrew an arrest warrant imposed during the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez.
From Chimore Airport, Morales and former Vice President Alvaro Garcia boarded a plane sent by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) on November 11, 2020. The lives of the leaders were in grave danger.
One year later, the people give him an overwhelming and emotional welcome three days after he returned to his Homeland from Argentina.