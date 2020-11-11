Evo Morales: 'We Are Now Millions'

"The transnationals do not forgive us for having nationalized our natural resources", Evo stressed.

Former Bolivia's President Evo Morales arrived in the city of Chimore in the department of Cochabamba this Wednesday, where just one year ago he was forced into exile by coup forces of the Bolivian right.

Addressing a cheerful crowd, Evo thanked the governments of Mexico and Argentina for their help and, especially, the workers' centers of the tropics that prevented the right-wing forces from making an attempt on his life last November.

Evo also pointed out that in 14 years of public administration by the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS), Bolivia experienced six continuous years of economic growth, positioning itself as one of the first countries in social indicators in South America.

Evo rejected the U.S government's interference in Bolivia's internal affairs while noting support received by the De facto government from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and President Donald Trump.

November 11, 2020: Evo returns to the Chimoré airport one year after escaping to save his life during the coup. @teleSURenglish pic.twitter.com/qxGeBMFZH4 — Camila (@camilateleSUR) November 11, 2020

He called on the younger generations to take responsibility because the progressive forces are facing "an ideological, cultural, programmatic struggle" promoted by groups that do not accept the Indigenous and anti-imperialist heritage that emerged from the independence struggle process.

"Let the Bolivian right-wing and the international right-wing know: The 'savages' are once again in the government. We're in power."

Evo Morales was accompanied on the podium by Ecuadorian presidential candidate Andres Arauz. During his speech, Morales highlighted the geopolitical importance of this neighboring country's elections, which will take place in February 2021.

"If we recover Ecuador, we recover UNASUR," the MAS leader said, alluding to the Union of South American Nations, a key tool for integration in the region.

"A year ago I promised it, and today I keep it: We have become millions," Morales concluded.