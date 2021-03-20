Bolivia: Judge Revokes Anez's Transfer To a Medical Center

The former president will be assisted by doctors from the Institute of Forensic Investigations and specialists from a public hospital during her time in prison.

Bolivia's de facto ex-president Jeanine Añez on Saturday early morning was transferred to the Miraflores Women's Penitentiary Center in La Paz city.

Anez's defense has filed three different appeals to prevent her transfer to a prison. On the last occasion, her lawyers alleged that the defendant was going through a hypertension crisis, for which she would receive treatment at the Sur clinic in La Paz.

However, on Friday, the Criminal Investigation Judge Armando Zeballos revoked Añez's transfer request and ordered to create an "ad hoc" medical team to assist Anez while in prison.

"Former de facto President Jeanine Anez was transferred from Obrajes women's prison to Miraflores prison for greater comfort and medical attention: oxygen, respirator, two beds to treat high blood pressure. The right wing denounced "a new form of psychological torture".

Anez's health conditions will be assessed by doctors from the Institute of Forensic Investigations and specialists from a public hospital, who will decide if her health condition is serious enough to be treated outside the women's prison.

Facing criticism from Anez's family and internal and external opposition, Bolivia's President Luis Arce declared: "We are not moved by anger, we are not moved by revenge, what moves us is an unwavering desire for justice in the country."

The former de facto president is charged with sedition, terrorism, and conspiracy crimes during the 2019 coup d'état, which left 36 people dead and 804 injured while thousands were persecuted, tortured, and humiliated.