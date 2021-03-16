Bolivia: Ex-Army Commander Arrested for His Role in 2019 Coup

Mendieta commanded the Army when General Kaliman "suggested" to Evo Morales that he should leave the Presidency.

Bolivian Public Prosecutor's Office on Monday arrested former Army Commander Jorge Mendieta for his involvement in the coup against Ex-President Evo Morales after the 2019 elections.

Mendieta commanded the Army when General Kaliman "suggested" to Evo Morales that he should leave the Presidency.

This happened during a press conference that took place amid political tensions due to the allegations of an alleged electoral fraud, which provoked police riots.

On Monday, La Paz's Special Anti-Crime Force (FELCC) confirmed that the former officer went to testify before the Prosecutor's Office and shortly after he was taken to jail.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | Bolivia: Jeanine Añez was moved to women's prison outside La Paz.

Mendieta will have to appear at a hearing so that the Justice authorities can decide whether he will be defended in freedom or from jail.

Bolivian Armed Forces ex-commanders Kaliman and Sergio Orellana, and National Police former commander Yuri Calderon also have arrest warrants for their link in the 'Coup Case'.

On Monday, the Justice Ministry also presented before the Prosecutor's Office four trials against coup-born regime leader Jeanine Añez and her cabinet for the crimes of sedition, conspiracy, and terrorism.